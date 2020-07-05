KLISE, Anne Dever Anne passed away on June 28th, 2020. She was born to John and Ellen Dever in Butte, Montana on December 18th, 1931. After graduating from Girls' Central in Butte, she attended Holy Names College in Spokane obtain- ing degrees in Home Economics and Education. She found joy in teaching for 28 years in Spokane Public Schools. Anne enjoyed her craft work, especially beading. She also had a flair for interior decorating and designing. Times spent at Priest Lake with family were especially memorable, as were her shopping trips to Seattle with the girls. Setting a proper dinner table was of utmost importance to her. Those who knew her will remember she was always fashionably "put together." Anne was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack (Marie), Frank (Margaret), and Jim. Anne is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim, sons Tom Mitchell (April), Greg Mitchell (Cheryl); stepchildren Tamara Winfrey (Dale), Tommie Klise, Kevin Klise; grandchildren Jason Kelp (Kim), Casey Moffet (Adrian), Sean Mitchell, Kyle Mitchell; great grandchildren Jordan, Loreah and Jaylah. Funeral mass will be held July 11th, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Charles Church, 4515 N. Alberta in Spokane (masks required). In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
.