ELWING, Anne Elizabeth (Wood) Anne Elizabeth (Wood) Elwing of Spokane, Washington, died on her birthday, January 25, 2020, at the age of 58, after contracting bacterial menin-gitis. Anne was born on January 25, 1962, in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Salmen High School, in Slidell, Louisiana in 1980. Generous, trustworthy, and humble are three words that describe Anne. Her proudest accomplishment are being a mom to Joshua and Melissa and Oma to Jayden. Anne married Matthew Elwing at the Candlelight Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas, Nevada on September 30, 1988. They raised two ambitious and intelligent children, Joshua and Melissa. Anne has lived in Florida, Alaska, Louisiana, Alabama, California, Idaho, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington. She is survived by: husband: Matthew, Spokane; son: Joshua (Lexi), Spokane; daughter: Melissa (Jeremy) Spokane; grandson: Jayden, Spokane; mother; Roberta Wood, Irvington, AL; sisters: Lori (LaRue) Ellis, Jacksonville, FL; Meg Talbot (Bubba), Irvington, AL; brother: Vann O'Sullivan Wood (Sharyn), Miami, FL; and friends: Deirdre Bowlin, Slidell, LA; Cindy White, Fort Worth, TX; and Bonnie Koeller (Skipper), Green Bay, WI. Anne is preceded in death by: father: Stanley Wood, Irvington, AL; birth mother - Jennye Taylor, Jacksonville, FL; brothers: Scott Wood, Jacksonville, FL; Robert Williams, Irvington, AL; and Edward Wood, Irvington, AL. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Riplinger's Funeral Home. Thank you to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital especially the nurses in the ICU and the nurses on the 8th floor for their incredible and loving care of our Anne. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal." From an Irish headstone
