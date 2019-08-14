|
MERTENS, Anne Elizabeth McGrorty Our beautiful "Golden-Haired Angel", Anne Elizabeth McGrorty Mertens, went back to Heaven on August 10, 2019 A.D. She was born on April 13, 1932, in Clayton, WA, to Margaret (Gillespie) and Joseph McGrorty. She has one sister, Mary, who was four years older. They had no relatives In the U.S. Her good parents prayed the Rosary each night so their daughters would be blessed with husbands who had large families. Their prayers were answered when Anne married Richard C. "Dick" Mertens (who had 10 siblings) on October 4, 1952, in Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral. Anne's sister, Mary, married Phil Skok, who had 14 siblings on October 10, 1953. Anne graduated with honors from Deer Park High School in 1950. She aspired to be a teacher so she studied at Holy Names College in Spokane and later at EWU. Anne patiently and lovingly endured morning sickness to bring our first four children into the world. Anne was an awesome wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. She had the gift of gab. She genuinely expressed interest in everyone she met. People were drawn to her. Her love was selfless, giving and steadfast. She had a zest for life. She had exuberant joy. She made all things fun. She cared for her children and grandchildren with a wholehearted effort. Our bonus child, Aaron Gabriel was born on January 31, 1972. I worked nights so I could care for our baby boy while Anne taught pre-school. Anne started and operated North Standard Pre School. Anne was a much beloved pre-school teacher. She taught for 30 years. Anne referred to her work with children as a "ministry". She deliberately kept her tuition very low so "hard working families who did not qualify for government aid, (First Start), and couldn't afford the expensive private pre-schools could benefit from pre-school. Anne firmly believed that pre-school gave children a good start to help them succeed in their education. Anne was a woman of faith. She didn't preach. She led by example. One of her favorite songs that she taught the children was "He's Got the Whole World In His Hands". Anne had a ferocious spirit and she advocated for children that were subjected to neglect or abuse. Anne brought miracles of healing into my life and for that I will be eternally grateful. As her body and mind were ravaged by dementia and a brain injury, I got to repay the goodness that she poured into my life. It was my joy and my blessing to care for her. We miss you, honey. Rest in peace. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Joseph McGrorty, her sister, Mary Skok, her beloved son, Aaron Gabriel, and her granddaughter, Antoinette Miller. Anne is survived by me, Richard C. Mertens, her children Rosie Miller (David), Mary Pat Wakefield (Kevin), Richard A. Mertens, (Mary Jo), and Teresa Alnafie, (Abdul Karim); her grandchildren, Desiree Leritz (Artie), Genevieve Miller (Guinness), Anjaela Mertens (Thomas Herrlinger), Scotty Mertens (Annie), Talal Alnafie (Duaa), Ahmed Alnafie, Noraa Abunayyan (Abdul-Elah), eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Anne was dearly loved by all. A visitation will be at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division on Thursday, August 15th from Noon 7:00 PM with a Rosary Service following at 7:30 PM in the Rose Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside on Friday, August 16th at noon. A luncheon reception at the Spokane Club, Georgian Room, will follow from 1-3:30. Attendees of the funeral and luncheon can park in the Spokane Club Garage that is directly behind the Cathedral (on Madison street). Self-pay parking will be $3/car. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall, on Saturday, August 17th at 9 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Services. To share memories and condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 14, 2019