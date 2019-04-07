Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Hern Simpson NALL. View Sign

NALL, Anne Hern Simpson Anne Hern Simpson Nall "Granny Annie" now rests with her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Mary Josephine (Ledbetter) Simpson and George Harold Simpson on February 5, 1925. She spent her childhood in Muskogee, where she was raised with her two brothers, Denny and Jimmy, by a single mother, but also surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins. She moved to Oakland, California, as a young woman, where she met and married John M. Nall. They had one son, Stephen, then moved to Bakersfield, California and divorced in 1954. She retired after many years of dedicated service from the Kern County Welfare Department in Bakersfield. The person she most admired in all of the world was her mother, "Jody," whom she always affectionately called "Muddy." Jody taught her the irreplaceable lessons of how to love and value all people. Those qualities she so admired in her mother would be the hallmark of everything Anne would become. Anne carried out her mother's legacy and now leaves this same legacy to her own children: Stephen and wife, Signe Nall, her grandchildren: Kate Nall Birrer (Christian), Sarah Nall, Jane Ginman (Adam), and her great-grandchildren: Siri Amelie Birrer and John Peter "Jack" Ginman. Above all other loves in her heart, was her faithful and never failing love for her God. You only had to know her for a moment to know this. Within minutes of any conversation, she would say, "I am the most blessed old woman in the world. I don't know why He is so good to me, but I'll just say thank you, Jesus!" Besides her family and her faith, she had many other passions, including her independence. She was immensely proud of that independence her entire life, even after an automobile accident in August of 2017 resulted in a move to the Riverview Retirement Community. She was passionate about politics, a staunch Democrat her whole life. A trip to Washington, D.C. in July of 2001, was one of the highlights of her life. She loved to travel, saw the sights of France, England, Italy, and Germany, and cruised through the Panama Canal. The person she was most proud of was the one who depended on her the first half of his life and who gave her his strong right arm for the second half of hers, her loving son, Stephen. Theirs was a strong, respectful, and blessed relationship. She moved to Spokane in 2001 to be nearer her family. She adored babies and childrenespecially her own grandchildren and great grandchildren! She was always on the look out for anyone who seemed in need of her warmth and kindness. At Riverview, she was known as "the lady with the smile"and "the ice cream lady," as her love of ice cream cones made her famous among staff and visitors. She became the unofficial greeter at the door, so everyone knew her. It wasn't easy for her to leave us all behind, but on March 29, 2019, at 94 years and 52 days her Jesus raised her peacefully into His loving arms. She was "so blessed," but she always blessed us all so, too. We will quote her endlessly and remember her for her love. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, brothers, and cousins. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph Parish, 3720 E. Colbert Road, Colbert, on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 am, followed by a reception. 2:00 pm inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. We are grateful to the loving and kind care she received from everyone at Riverview Care Center. She was treated with respect and tenderness. She was indeed, so blessed. Rest in Peace, beloved mother and friend. Online condolences may be left at

NALL, Anne Hern Simpson Anne Hern Simpson Nall "Granny Annie" now rests with her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Mary Josephine (Ledbetter) Simpson and George Harold Simpson on February 5, 1925. She spent her childhood in Muskogee, where she was raised with her two brothers, Denny and Jimmy, by a single mother, but also surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins. She moved to Oakland, California, as a young woman, where she met and married John M. Nall. They had one son, Stephen, then moved to Bakersfield, California and divorced in 1954. She retired after many years of dedicated service from the Kern County Welfare Department in Bakersfield. The person she most admired in all of the world was her mother, "Jody," whom she always affectionately called "Muddy." Jody taught her the irreplaceable lessons of how to love and value all people. Those qualities she so admired in her mother would be the hallmark of everything Anne would become. Anne carried out her mother's legacy and now leaves this same legacy to her own children: Stephen and wife, Signe Nall, her grandchildren: Kate Nall Birrer (Christian), Sarah Nall, Jane Ginman (Adam), and her great-grandchildren: Siri Amelie Birrer and John Peter "Jack" Ginman. Above all other loves in her heart, was her faithful and never failing love for her God. You only had to know her for a moment to know this. Within minutes of any conversation, she would say, "I am the most blessed old woman in the world. I don't know why He is so good to me, but I'll just say thank you, Jesus!" Besides her family and her faith, she had many other passions, including her independence. She was immensely proud of that independence her entire life, even after an automobile accident in August of 2017 resulted in a move to the Riverview Retirement Community. She was passionate about politics, a staunch Democrat her whole life. A trip to Washington, D.C. in July of 2001, was one of the highlights of her life. She loved to travel, saw the sights of France, England, Italy, and Germany, and cruised through the Panama Canal. The person she was most proud of was the one who depended on her the first half of his life and who gave her his strong right arm for the second half of hers, her loving son, Stephen. Theirs was a strong, respectful, and blessed relationship. She moved to Spokane in 2001 to be nearer her family. She adored babies and childrenespecially her own grandchildren and great grandchildren! She was always on the look out for anyone who seemed in need of her warmth and kindness. At Riverview, she was known as "the lady with the smile"and "the ice cream lady," as her love of ice cream cones made her famous among staff and visitors. She became the unofficial greeter at the door, so everyone knew her. It wasn't easy for her to leave us all behind, but on March 29, 2019, at 94 years and 52 days her Jesus raised her peacefully into His loving arms. She was "so blessed," but she always blessed us all so, too. We will quote her endlessly and remember her for her love. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, brothers, and cousins. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph Parish, 3720 E. Colbert Road, Colbert, on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 am, followed by a reception. 2:00 pm inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. We are grateful to the loving and kind care she received from everyone at Riverview Care Center. She was treated with respect and tenderness. She was indeed, so blessed. Rest in Peace, beloved mother and friend. Online condolences may be left at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close