BIGHAM, Anne L. (Age 82) She was born on September 24, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA. to Duncan and Lucia Browning. She is survived by her two Siblings Marcia Bach and Lindsay Browning. Daughter Lucia (Jay), David (Marcy) Michael, Joe (Cindy) and Joe G., along with several grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Gene, her parents, and her grandson Duncan Gipson. Surrounded by family and much Love she passed on the evening of November 11, 2019. We all knew Mom loved her Family, God and Country. To engage in conversations about any of them would make her day. She rarely missed an opportunity to stare at a full moon or share her childhood memories, and, of course, her helpful hints for daily life. Mom loved all Nature and found the beauty in such things as a sunny summer day with a backyard full of dragonflies. Sentimental by nature and caring for others when they could not do for themselves. Birthday cards coming from her were special. She would draw on them and add fun stickers. Mom did not need fancy and appreciated all she was given. Mom, we already miss your beautiful smile and loving hugs. We know you are still watching over us as we would expect nothing less. The melody of a Chickadee will always mean you are near. So, for now, we say "Ta Ta", until we meet again, because good byes are forever. -John 11:25 Per Mom's request there will not be a service. The family will have a Celebration of Life in the Spring when the birds are singing.

