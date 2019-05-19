Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne L. GROTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROTH, Anne L. Surrounded in love by her family and with peace and grace, Anne exited this life on the night of April 25, 2019, in her Spokane, WA home, due to complications from a fall in early February. Anne Elizabeth Lowrey was born to Haynie and Mark Lowrey on May 9, 1925 in Crawford, MS. She graduated from Gallatin High School (TN), earned an undergraduate degree from David Lipscomb College and a master's degree from Western Kentucky University. She was employed as Springfield, TN High School librarian for many years. Anne attended Spokane Church of Christ, was a prior member of DAR chapters, Charlotte Reeves Robertson, Springfield, TN and current member of Esther Reed, Spokane. Anne appreciated beautiful clothes, taking great pride in her appearance and was an avid reader and dedicated napper. She found joy in eating desserts, movies, birds, family reunions and playing bridge. She will be remembered for her graciousness and Southern hospitality, generosity, tenacity and independence, her authentic honesty, her beautiful skin and her candid humor. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Martin Groth, Jr.; daughter Susan Groth Fentress; parents Mark and Haynie Lowrey; brothers Mark Lowrey, Jr.; Richard Owen Lowrey and sister Dean Stout. She is survived by her sister Jane Lenior; sons Roy M. Groth (Raylene) and Mark L. Groth (Annie); and daughters Julie A. Groth-Sorensen (Eric Helge), and Nita L. Gregg (Steve); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 24, at Touchmark's Cottage Clubhouse, 1714 E. 32nd Court in Spokane. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts.

GROTH, Anne L. Surrounded in love by her family and with peace and grace, Anne exited this life on the night of April 25, 2019, in her Spokane, WA home, due to complications from a fall in early February. Anne Elizabeth Lowrey was born to Haynie and Mark Lowrey on May 9, 1925 in Crawford, MS. She graduated from Gallatin High School (TN), earned an undergraduate degree from David Lipscomb College and a master's degree from Western Kentucky University. She was employed as Springfield, TN High School librarian for many years. Anne attended Spokane Church of Christ, was a prior member of DAR chapters, Charlotte Reeves Robertson, Springfield, TN and current member of Esther Reed, Spokane. Anne appreciated beautiful clothes, taking great pride in her appearance and was an avid reader and dedicated napper. She found joy in eating desserts, movies, birds, family reunions and playing bridge. She will be remembered for her graciousness and Southern hospitality, generosity, tenacity and independence, her authentic honesty, her beautiful skin and her candid humor. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Martin Groth, Jr.; daughter Susan Groth Fentress; parents Mark and Haynie Lowrey; brothers Mark Lowrey, Jr.; Richard Owen Lowrey and sister Dean Stout. She is survived by her sister Jane Lenior; sons Roy M. Groth (Raylene) and Mark L. Groth (Annie); and daughters Julie A. Groth-Sorensen (Eric Helge), and Nita L. Gregg (Steve); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 24, at Touchmark's Cottage Clubhouse, 1714 E. 32nd Court in Spokane. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close