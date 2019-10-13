Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie BRONNY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRONNY, Anne Marie May 20, 1947 October 9, 2019 Anne Marie Bronny was born in Spokane, WA on May 20th, 1947 to Charles Baldwin and Marguerite Lyons Baldwin. Raised and educated in Spokane and Quincy, Anne's personality brought joy and laughter to those around her. She was known for her fun-loving attitude, great sense of humor, and always keeping a positive mindset, even through years of medical challenges. Early in life, she enjoyed her work as a floral designer and later went on to become a medical assistant. Apart from spending time with her beloved family, she filled her time with hobbies such as music, painting, raising koi, gourmet cooking, gardening and spending time with her dogs. She died peacefully in Spokane on October 9th, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Norm Bronny; her son Lance (Bridget) Campbell; daughter Jennifer (Jay) Tollefson; brother Pat Baldwin; sister Peggy (Jim) Ellingson; aunt Marie Zimmer; grandchildren Sydney and Spencer Tollefson, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family would like to share their gratitude to the staff at Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation for the care she received and friends she made during the past three and a half years she spent in their care. Please join us in celebrating Anne's life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel located at 7200 N. Wall Street. Fr. Robert Lyons, S.J. will preside over the funeral service in her honor at 1:00 p.m. which will be preceded by a viewing at 12:00 p.m. Online memorial page:

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019

