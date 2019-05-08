CLAUSEN, Anne Marie 11/17/1924 to 5/4/2019 Anne Marie Clausen passed away May 4th, 2019 at Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born in a farmhouse south of the town of Waverly, WA on November 17, 1924 and spent her early years growing up there on the family farm and attending grade school in Waverly. By her teenage years, her family had moved to another farm just north of Fairfield, WA, where she attended Fairfield High School. Upon graduation from high school in 1943, she moved to Spokane and got a job working at Galena (Fairchild AFB) and attended Kinman Business School. She met her husband-to-be (Harvey Clausen) at a local Grange Hall dance and they were eventually married March 11, 1944. Other than the year of 1945 when Harvey was in the Merchant Marines, they spent the next 65 years together. In 1952, they bought a house a few miles north of Fairfield and began farming nearby rented farmland, constantly acquiring more farmland as they became more successful. They continued farming and ranching for the next 31 years and eventually turned into part-time snowbirds. When they finally retired from farming in 1983, they began spending their winter months traveling around the southern parts of Arizona, California and Nevada. They would come back up north in the spring when the weather warmed up to help their son Bob on the family farm. Anne was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Kathe Thormahlen, her sister Helene, brother Rudolph Jr, and her nephew Larry and lastly her beloved husband Harvey. She is survived by her son Robert (Bob) and her daughter Linda, and several nieces, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to take this time to thank all the staff at Pine Ridge Special Care Facility for all their loving care of Anne this past year. And thanks also to Horizon Hospice for easing her last days. We appreciate all that you've done. At her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the -Inland Northwest Chapter, 910 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. Memorials may also be made to Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center, 12009 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 or to Horizon Hospice & Palliative Care, 608 East Holland Ave., Spokane, WA 99218. For online condolences and tributes, please visit: www.ThornhillValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review from May 8 to May 12, 2019