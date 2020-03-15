Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie GRAVES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRAVES, Anne Marie (Age 58) March 8, 1961 - February 11, 2020 Anne Marie Graves, age 58, of Medical Lake, Washington, passed away February 11, 2020 at Spokane Hospice House. Anne was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, to MSgt. William Harvey Graves (USAF, Ret.) and Evelyn (Goose) Graves. Anne is survived by a large family, including her children, Wilbur Reed III, of Medical Lake, WA, daughter Katy Reed Bahr (Josh), of Cheney, WA,, mother Evelyn Graves of Medical Lake, WA, brother David Graves (Terri) of Medical Lake, WA, and sister Amy Graves Denman (Brian) of Medical Lake, WA. She was preceded in death by her father, William, her brother John, and both sets of grandparents. Anne's extended family includes her many nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins: Amanda Graves Crisostomo (D.J), Ashley Graves Lewis (Mike), Sara Graves O'Donnell (Steven), Ian Graves, Abigail Denman, and William Denman; aunt Rosemary and uncle Clive Skelton of Scarborough, England, uncle James Goose of Leeds, England, and cousins Angela Stokes-Roberts (Andrew) and Hayley Clayton (Scott) of York, England. In accordance with her wishes, Anne will be interred at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA during a private family service this month. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Spokane Humane Society. Condolences may be left at:

