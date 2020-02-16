Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Via HUFFMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUFFMAN, Anne Via Anne Via Huffman was an extraordinary woman who was born ahead of her time. She touched numerous lives in her 91+ years and was a matriarch to many. She was born August 3, 1928 to Samuel and Martha Warren in Livingston, Montana and was quite a handful most of her life. She escaped death when she was 16 and made sure she lived life to the fullest from that day forward. She moved to Spokane after high school and met and married John F. Via. She was an only child and she and John had five children to keep her company. She and John went their separate ways after 27 years and later on she married Jack Huffman. They parted when she was 80. She worked at Gonzaga University for 25 years and housed foreign exchange students. During her lifetime she belonged to, and volunteered for, many organizations. She loved to color, read, garden, crochet, do puzzles, watch CNN, drink martinis, go to the casino, frequent the Eagles on Friday night, and most of all spend time with relatives and friends. She was very proud of the diversity in the family. The best word to describe her was "feisty" and she lived the title. In her 91 years, she survived four different cancers and other illnesses. This survival was due to her great love for life and she told many her heaven was here on earth. Her earthly life ended on January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Samuel (Jerri), daughter-in-law Brenda, and her great-grandson Ethan. She is survived by sons John and Mark (Patty) and daughters Lynn (Willy) and Marcia; grandsons Brian, Joshua, Corey, Kevin, Jonathan, Jeremy, Nik, and Brent; and granddaughters Chelsey, Taeya, Rachael, Carlye, and Crystal. She is also survived by twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. We are fortunate to have special people who helped us so much: thanks to Chris Beltran, Joyce Martin, Terry Marquess and Lynn Rouleau. We also want to thank staff at Royal Park, Horizon Hospice, and Cherrywood. Anne's celebration of life will be held February 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA 99208. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anne Via Scholarship which will be awarded to an Innovation High School graduating senior in 2021. Donation to www.prideschools.org or Chelsey Via, 1019 N. Malvern, Liberty Lake, WA 99019. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

