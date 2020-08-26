FISHER, Annette Shaun (Age 80) Passed away at home August 20, 2020 of natural causes. Born August 26, 1939 in Spokane, WA to Boyd and Florence (Stobie) Reynolds, Shaun grew up in Kellogg, Idaho and graduated in 1957 from Kellogg High School. Following graduation, Shaun moved to Spokane where she met her husband of 47 years Mike Fisher and raised her children. Once her girls were in school, Shaun started a career with Spokane Public Schools working as a paraprofessional at Hamblen Elementary. She retired with over 25 years of service from the Chapter 1 Program at Sheridan Elementary. For more than a decade, Shaun and Mike were active in the Ferris High School Ham on Regal productions and became host parents to nine foreign exchange students with the Youth for Understanding program still receiving calls and visits to 'Mom'. A favorite summertime vacation included taking bus trips to California with exchange students from around the Spokane area. For over 60 years Shaun was an active member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church participating in the Deborah Circle, Friday Stampers, Top of the Hill and WOW where she enjoyed supporting many local Women, Children and Elder charities. Retirement gave Shaun more time to gather with friends to scrapbook and create handmade cards for all. Shaun loved being surrounded by her family and never missed a graduation, recital, birthday, sporting event or opportunity to travel with them. We fondly reminisce this week her 80th birthday last August surrounded by her lifelong girlfriends sipping Huckleberry Lemonade. Preceded in death by her husband Mike, Shaun is survived by her daughters: Robin (Gayle) Havercroft of Spokane, WA, Jodi (Brad) Sordahl of Anchorage, AK, Jill (Tom) Mounsey of Sammamish, WA, Jana Farace of Spokane, WA and Joet Fisher of Elk, WA. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren: Jenny (Andy), Anna, Rachel, Amberley, Allison, Cameron, Jordan (Curtis), John (Danielle), Katy, Molly, Jamison and Chelseana. To make her life complete "Gigi" adored her great-grandchildren: Aidrian, Parker, Blakelyn, Lucas, Dax, Aura, Rylie, Rory, Rowan, Lyetta and Maeve. Shaun is also survived by her sisters Ginger (Pat) Kahler of Banning, CA and Marjeane (Ron) Jarvey of Spokane, WA numerous nieces, nephews and family from around the world. Special thank you to Lauren, Lori and the entire staff at Touchmark, Tito and David Siampala (Arcadia46) and Hospice of Spokane for the care you provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church - Camp Spalding Scholarship fund. There will be a private family graveside memorial on Saturday, August 29, 2020.



