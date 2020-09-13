1/1
Annie Coyne SWEENEY
COYNE, Annie Frances Annie Frances Coyne (Sweeney) Annie passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at age 77. She was born in Wenatchee, grew up in Spokane, but lived much of her life in Seattle where she raised three children with her husband Curtis Coyne. Annie worked for the Seattle Mariners for 25 years. She enjoyed fishing with family and bowling or bridge with friends. She was an active member of Assumption Catholic Church and had a strong faith in God. Annie was loved by many here on earth and she will be dearly missed. Her family and friends find great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with many loved ones in heaven. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Eunice (Lynch) Sweeney, of Spokane, WA. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Pasby, of Spokane, WA; her children, their spouses, and grand-children in Seattle, WA: Sean (son), Sabranie (daughter-in-law), Callysta and Aidan (grandchildren); Eileen (daughter), Tracy (daughter-in-law), and Anna (granddaughter); Brian (son), Leah (daughter-in-law), Paige and Pierce (grandchildren). Annie is also survived by her children's father Curtis, and stepmother Carol Ann, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the enormous number of people who cared for Annie and visited with her during her illness. There will be a private burial in Spokane in September. Charitable donations can be made to Assumption Catholic Church of Seattle or the American Cancer Association.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
