GAMBRELL, Ansel Levern "Andy" (Age 85) On the evening of November 28th, Ansel Levern Gambrell passed away at his home in Spokane, WA. He was a loving and caring person with a big heart and a quick wit. He will be missed by his four children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A decorated retiree of the United States Air Force, he served for over 24 years in places all over the world including Germany, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Texas before settling down in Spokane. He had a passion for sports and as a young man played football and baseball. He loved going to Spokane Indians and Gonzaga Basketball games. His true passion was family and spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We were all blessed by having known him and we all hope to be able to emulate him in his kindness and dedication to those he loved. He lived every minute of his life with a joy and happiness that we all strive to do, and he treated everyone like family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration/potluck of his life and love will be held on December 28, 2019 at the Green Bluff Grange, 11am.

