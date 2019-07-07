REEVES, Anthony Chris Anthony was born on June 27th, 1960; he passed away December 29th, 2018. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents David and Ruth Fuller and his little brother David Reeves Jr. He was survived by his wife Yvonne, and his three brothers Tim, Danny, and Robert Fuller and his eight kids: Crystal, Penny, Andy, Zach, Sammy, Micheal, Jesse, and Titan, his 14 grandchildren, and his one great-granddaughter. Anthony loved to be outside, he loved hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved to be with his family. Anthony is loved and missed by so many.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019