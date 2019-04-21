WALKER, Anthony Dean (Age 59) Anthony "Tony" Walker died April 12th from a heart attack. He will be known by many for his compassion, love for the church, and outrageous sense of humor. He started GSI Complete Glass in Deer Park along with his partner, Brian Mattausch. He helped found Christ Church of Deer Park and Christ's Church at Mt. Spokane, and raised two handsome, intelligent sons. His life was truly a living sacrifice (Rom 12:1). If you want to celebrate his life, a service will be held at Westgate Christian Church (7111 N. Nine Mile Rd.) on April 27th at 2:00. If you attend, please wear cheerful colors and consider bringing a new pair of socks to donate to charity. He is survived by his two brothers, father, lovely wife (his better half) of 39 years, and the stupidest dog you'd ever meet.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019