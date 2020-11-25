GARFIAS, Anthony F. Anthony Favian Garfias, age 23, lived in Spokane, WA, passed away due to a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Anthony was born in June, 1997 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane, WA. Anthony graduated from Rogers High School, where he completed the Jr. ROTC program with honors. A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a future date when the public can attend. To aid in his funeral expenses a "Go Fund Me" account has been setup under "Placing Anthony Garfias At Rest!". Thank you for your support To Know Anthony was to Love Him!!!



