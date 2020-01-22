Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Joseph RUSSELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUSSELL, Anthony J. Anthony "Tony" Joseph Russell, age 37, of Spokane, Washington, entered eternal rest on January 10, 2020, after a valiant battle against PTSD and depression. Tony was born on March 11, 1982, in San Diego, California. He was the first-born to Robert and Maria Russell. He was a happy and cheerful child who adored his two younger sisters. Being a Navy 'Brat,' Tony lived in several different places prior to settling in Spokane. He spent his early childhood years in San Diego, Monterey, CA, Newport, RI, Hawaii, Japan and Montgomery, AL. After his father's discharge from the Navy, Tony briefed lived in Murietta, CA, and attended middle school. During his ninth grade year, the family moved to Spokane. He attended Mead Middle School and graduated from Mead High School in 2000. Tony was on the wrestling team, and he received his varsity letter. Tony joined the United States Air Force in 2000. He completed his basic training at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, and his technical training at Sheppard AFB, in Wichita Falls, TX. He was permanently assigned to the 15th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, FL. He was honorably discharged in 2004 after participating in numerous hazardous and arduous missions. Tony held several jobs after leaving the military. He worked at several restaurants in Florida, Idaho, Hawaii and Spokane, but his passion was comedy. Tony had the knack for making people feel comfortable and happy. He begin his comic career at open mike sessions, and soon gained a sizable fan base. He is a well-known stand-up comic in Spokane, and he had traveled extensively throughout Washington State. He was working for Spokane Comedy Club. Tony enjoyed outdoor activities. He loved to fish, camp and hike. He had hiked the Pacific Crest Trail and fished in Alaska. He loved reading books and listening to music. He was a talented writer, and he co-authored two published books (Kiss the Messenger I and II) Tony is survived by his parents, Robert and Maria Russell of Seminole, AL, sister Monica McCall of Arroyo Grande, CA, sister Sarah Russell of Seattle, grandmothers Encarna Wallis and Cheryl Bridge, Partner Abbygail Nelson, uncles, aunts, cousins nephews, nieces, and numerous extended family members. Memorial service will be held on January 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory. Celebration of Life will follow the memorial services. He will be buried with full military honors at the Barrancas National Cemetery, in Pensacola, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Suicide Prevention Life Line or Mission 22 (Veterans Suicide Prevention). Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 22, 2020

