Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony LAZANIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAZANIS, Anthony Born on August 30th, 1930 in Zakynthos Greece; parents Nikolas and Alexandra Lazanis; and sister Maria Gazetas. Anthony moved to Seattle, Washington by way of ship at 16 years of age. Lived in Seattle for 2 years with an aunt, and eventually found his way to Spokane WA. Married Ruthie Lazanis on March 17th, 1950, and raised a beautiful family of three; Nicholas, Eileen, and Paul Lazanis. Tony ran a cabinet shop and owned the Eastgate Motel for over 30 years. Tony and his wife made many friends through his cabinetry and motel business. Active in local politics especially in helping form Spokane Valley City. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could often be found fishing at Rock Lake. Tony also enjoyed sports; especially Seattle Mariners and Gonzaga Basketball. Married over 50 years and working side by side with his wife; Ruthie passed November 2007. Tony continued to be passionate about life and even learned to find companionship, love and a best friend for the past 10 years with Marjorie Schultz. He enjoyed sharing the life he lived with her. They could be found canning the fruit from his trees; freezing the corn from his garden; or going out for dinner. Anthony knew the recipe to life; work hard at everything you do; give it your all by living life to the fullest. Anthony was taken from his family on November 21st, 2019; after being devastated from a second stroke. He is no longer trapped to the confines of his failing body; but is free once again to build cabinets, hunt, fish, garden, and enjoy the beauties of this world. May the Lord be easy on our hearts and allow us the blessing to see him once again. Anthony is survived by, son Nicholas and grandson Anthony Lazanis, great-grandson Aaron Durazo. daughter Eileen Lazanis; son Paul and Roseanne Lazanis; grandchildren, Tonette and Paul Jr. and Yelena Lazanis. Granddaughter Ramona and Craig Higashi, great- grandchildren Craig Jr. and Hailey Higashi; and his beloved Marjorie Schultz. Viewing will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday November 30th at 11:00am at the Greek Orthodox Church at 1703 N. Washington St. Donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Church. Family and friends are welcome to the gathering at the church; burial procession immediately following at Heritage Funeral Home on Government Way, Spokane, Washington. Reception to follow burial procession at the Greek Orthodox Church. Thank you for the kindness and care he received at Deaconess Medical Center, Good Samaritan and Sacred Heart Hospital.

LAZANIS, Anthony Born on August 30th, 1930 in Zakynthos Greece; parents Nikolas and Alexandra Lazanis; and sister Maria Gazetas. Anthony moved to Seattle, Washington by way of ship at 16 years of age. Lived in Seattle for 2 years with an aunt, and eventually found his way to Spokane WA. Married Ruthie Lazanis on March 17th, 1950, and raised a beautiful family of three; Nicholas, Eileen, and Paul Lazanis. Tony ran a cabinet shop and owned the Eastgate Motel for over 30 years. Tony and his wife made many friends through his cabinetry and motel business. Active in local politics especially in helping form Spokane Valley City. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could often be found fishing at Rock Lake. Tony also enjoyed sports; especially Seattle Mariners and Gonzaga Basketball. Married over 50 years and working side by side with his wife; Ruthie passed November 2007. Tony continued to be passionate about life and even learned to find companionship, love and a best friend for the past 10 years with Marjorie Schultz. He enjoyed sharing the life he lived with her. They could be found canning the fruit from his trees; freezing the corn from his garden; or going out for dinner. Anthony knew the recipe to life; work hard at everything you do; give it your all by living life to the fullest. Anthony was taken from his family on November 21st, 2019; after being devastated from a second stroke. He is no longer trapped to the confines of his failing body; but is free once again to build cabinets, hunt, fish, garden, and enjoy the beauties of this world. May the Lord be easy on our hearts and allow us the blessing to see him once again. Anthony is survived by, son Nicholas and grandson Anthony Lazanis, great-grandson Aaron Durazo. daughter Eileen Lazanis; son Paul and Roseanne Lazanis; grandchildren, Tonette and Paul Jr. and Yelena Lazanis. Granddaughter Ramona and Craig Higashi, great- grandchildren Craig Jr. and Hailey Higashi; and his beloved Marjorie Schultz. Viewing will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday November 30th at 11:00am at the Greek Orthodox Church at 1703 N. Washington St. Donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Church. Family and friends are welcome to the gathering at the church; burial procession immediately following at Heritage Funeral Home on Government Way, Spokane, Washington. Reception to follow burial procession at the Greek Orthodox Church. Thank you for the kindness and care he received at Deaconess Medical Center, Good Samaritan and Sacred Heart Hospital. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close