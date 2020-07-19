DODD, Anthony (Age 48) Anthony O'Neal Dodd, age 48, died of cancer and returned to his Lord on June 26, 2020, in Spokane, WA. Anthony Dodd was born on September 15, 1971 in Meridian, MS to Ruby (Dodd) Lagrone and Andy Brown. He grew up in Louisville, MS with stepfather Calvin Lagrone and his five siblings. He moved to Washington in 1987 to graduate from Clearfield Job Corps in 1989. Anthony then moved to Spokane, Washington where he resided and raised his five children. Anthony was in the Army Reserve. He served three tours in Iraq, and retired from Schneider as a truck driver. Anthony will be remembered for being a devoted father. He truly loved his kids above all else and wanted them to realize their potential and achieve their dreams. He was indeed a child at heart and enjoyed playing video games, watching cartoons, riding motorcycles, and going fishing with his kids. Anthony was also a faithful friend to many. Once a friend, you were a friend for life. You could rely on Anthony to help you with a problem, be with you in time of need, or to just drop by to visit. He will be remembered for his storytelling and witty comebacks. Lastly, Anthony wasn't just a hero to his children and friends, but he was a solider that graciously sacrificed his time, energy, and health for his country. Anthony is survived by his five children, Olivia Dodd, Shafari Saywers-Dodd, Drevin Burford-Dodd, Dominic Dodd, Cayden Dodd; his step-children Abdallah Berakech and Ashtenne, Tamera, and Amalie Bradford; his siblings Betty Dodd-Rogers, and Kelvin, Elvin, Alvin, and Gabrell Lagrone; plus, countless other beloved relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Ruby Lagrone, Andy Brown, and his brothers Andrew Dodd and Daniel Lagrone. A memorial service celebrating Anthony's life will be held in the future, at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake.



