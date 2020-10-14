ROCKHOLD, Anthony A. Anthony "Jim" Rockhold was born on March 1st, 1941 in Spokane, WA. He lived in many different places growing up. However, he always considered the Spokane Valley his true home. He passed away on October 6th, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Jim graduated from Central Valley High School in 1959. He went on to serve in the Signal Corps of the United States Army stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He met the love of his life, Linda, in the fall of 1971. They later married on April 21st, 1976. He is survived by their children Crissi McCartney (Dennis Weimer), Karen Espinoza (Lon), Brian Rockhold (Stephanie Slack) and grandchildren: Tyler, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Mia, Ryker and Bryson. Jim had several collections and hobbies. He was especially fond of rock collecting and was a talented flintknapper. He was also an avid reader and could often be found with a book in his hand. There will be a private memorial with a celebration of life to follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim should be made to the Valley Heritage Museum, the Spokane Alzheimer's Association
, Hospice of Spokane or a charity of your choice
. Jim loved his country and his family. He was well loved in turn and will be missed greatly.