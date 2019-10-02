Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony URSICH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

URSICH, Anthony September 29, 1932 September 25, 2019 Tony joined his wife Joan in Heaven on Wednesday September 25, 2019. He is survived by his children Kurt Ursich, Shawn and John Workland and his grandchildren Thelma Jane, Shaina, Daniel and Christian Workland. He was born in Great Falls, Montana and attended Great Falls High School, where he lead the drive to allow girls from Great Falls Central High to attend school dances. Then received his high school diploma early as his National Guard unit was called into service for the Korean conflict. Joan and Tony camped and traveled as budget and time allowed. The mountains of Glacier Park to the Pacific ocean Tony would fish anywhere and took his family camping many many weekends. Home improvement was another of his passions. Starting with a radial arm saw he set up a wood shop in his basement, it grew and spread. There was almost no project he wouldn't try. Cabinetry, electrical, plumbing he found ways to get the job done the way he wanted it done. They visited around the world. Taking river cruises in Germany, the Sydney Opera House, Ireland, Hawaii and others. He really enjoyed his visit to "the old country" and seeing where his father came from. Notre Dame was his team. He saw them live several times in South Bend and when they would come west. He really loved the "Blue and Gold". Tony was a salesman most of his life, with companies such as Sunshine Biscuits, Mountain Distributing, and Snap-On Tools. His favorite job however, was his last, driving a school bus for Assumption School. He was also known throughout the family as a consummate storyteller. Vigil Service will be Thursday, October, 3 2019 at 7:00 pm at Assumption Catholic Church, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am also at Assumption Catholic Church. He will be interred at Fairmount Memorial Park. Online memorial page:

