LANCIEN, April April Lancien was born on April 20th, 1946 in Swift Current Saskatchewan, Canada. April and her family moved to the US following the professional hockey career of her father through several cities including New York, Cincinnati, and Vancouver, BC. At the conclusion of her father's hockey career, the family settled in Spokane, WA. April attended school in Spokane and was a graduate of Shadle Park High School Class of 1964. April lived, worked, married and started a family in Spokane. Her favorite job was working for School District #81 as a 'lunch lady'. She worked at several schools over the years including Shaw Middle School, Glover Middle School, Lewis and Clark High School and Shadle Park High School. She loved talking to and interacting with the kids. April loved spending time with her family, loved music, and loved baking bread, cinnamon rolls and her 'famous' chocolate chip cookies for her family and friends. April is survived by her sister, Penny Renner; her brother John Lancien; her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Melissa Fiechtner; and her four grandchildren, Jacob Fiechtner, Bailey Fiechtner, Camille Fiechtner and Lucas Fiechtner, all of Spokane. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held in her honor Saturday, May 4th from 4PM to 7PM at the Spokane Women's Club, 1428 W. 9th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in April's name to Hospice of Spokane, 367 E. 7th Ave. Spokane, WA 99204.

