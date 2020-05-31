LEWIS ENGEL, April Lynn (Age 54) May 18, 1965 - May 15, 2020 April Lynn Lewis Engel, 54, of San Antonio Texas, passed away on May 15th, 2020 after a critical illness. Her three children had been at her bedside just prior to her passing. She was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 18, 1965. April graduated from Central Valley High School in 1983 and attended Eastern Washington University from 1983-1986. She was married to Gerald Engel until 2014. April worked in the airline industry for many years and for the past eight years was a valued employee of JANA Inc. working as a Technical writer. She edited and conducted quality review for maintenance manuals for Commercial Aircraft customers. She had a passion for animals and rescued many during her lifetime. Her two dogs (Bear and Bailey) are an important part of her family. She also rescued cats, birds and baby Koi fish. She also loved swimming, camping and hiking. She had a beautiful voice and sang many solos with her High school choral group. She is survived by her loving children Taylor and Courtney Engel from San Antonio Texas and Ryan Engel from Houston Texas. She is also survived by her mother Kay Lewis and sister Lisa Lewis from Rockford, WA. She was adored by numerous Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews. She mourned her father's passing (John M. Lewis) just six months ago and was so loved by him. A memorial service will be held for April at her home in Rockford, Washington later this summer when we can come together safely once again. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Lung Assoc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.