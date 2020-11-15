JUHLIN, A.R. "Captain Bob" A.R. Juhlin, "Captain Bob" entered eternal rest on November 7, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1919, in Salt Lake City, UT. He spent much of his early life in Seattle, WA, where he graduated from Roosevelt H.S. He began a successful singing career in the big band era and performed throughout Seattle and even had his own radio show. His music career was interrupted when he was drafted into the US Army in 1941 as a Private. He transferred into the US Army Air Corps, which evolved into the US Air Force where he was trained as a pilot. As the US entered WWII, Bob completed many missions flying bombers and transport planes, including: B17's, B24's, B25's, and B29's. He flew missions in Africa and would later serve in the Pacific, post-war. He continued to serve during the Korean War and his career carried on into the Vietnam and Cold War eras, in which he served as a B47 pilot. He retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel and after his retirement worked for the Washington Air National Guard. Bob had many talents and along with his love for singing, he played the guitar and bass and continued to perform professionally for many years and was well known in the local karaoke circuit into his 100th year of life! He was also a talented artist who created many portraits which are treasured heirlooms to many local families. He enjoyed fishing, camping, flying, hiking, baseball, and was an accomplished golfer. Bob is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 70 years, and his children: Dan Juhlin, Chery Wicklund, Tere Davis, Michael Juhlin, Rick Juhlin (Vickie), Kim Montgomery, and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons Robert and Tony Juhlin, and his son-in-law, Jack Montgomery. Bob was charismatic, kind, and well-loved by many in our community and he will be missed. He had a great run in life with a full lifetime of experiences and made a positive impact in this world.



