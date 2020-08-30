CHAPPLE, Arden Lee Age 91 Arden Lee Chapple passed away August 28, 2020 after a short illness. He was born October 15, 1928 on a family farm in rural Dwight, Illinois to Leafa V. (Bergman) and George W. Chapple. The youngest of seven children, he had four sisters and two brothers, all of whom preceded him in death. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from the same one room elementary school as his father. In 1946, he graduated from Reddick Community High School in northern Illinois. Arden married Paula H. Pitstick on January 21 of 1950. She is the daughter of Henry P. and Ida C. Pitstick of Ottawa, Illinois. Arden and Paula raised six children: Lee Michael, Thomas William, Jeffry Paul, Kathleen Sue, Virgeen Marie and Loren Dale. Jeffry Paul preceded Arden in death in 2011. Arden left farming in 1954 as raising crops was not his preference. He then worked in various fields of business and eventually chose to move from Morris, Illinois to Spokane in 1973. In 1976, he started Arden's Glasswasher Service; a maintenance and repair service to Spokane area taverns and restaurant/bar establishments for their conveyor type glass washing machines. He tremendously enjoyed the people and the personal friendships he developed through the business. While he sold the business in 1996, he chose to continue working on a smaller scale in the same line of service until his early 80's to further enjoy the work and relationships it brought. Since 1958, Arden was quite active in various ministries of the Catholic Church and continued to do so at St. Patrick's and St. Thomas More congregations in Spokane. He was named the Knight of the Year in 2009 by the St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus for his years of active participation. He helped serve the church congregation in many ways including fundraising to support youth, faith and fellowship programs. He was quite proud to have designed and built the Nativity Scene and Manger which stands in St. Thomas More church during the Christmas season. Arden instilled his work ethic, business knowledge and all-around handyman expertise to all his children. Arden is survived by Paula, his wife of more than 70 years and their five children: Lee of Valley Springs, CA, Tom (Carla Goeransson) of Juneau, AK, Kathleen Kopczick (Randy Fewel) of Spokane, WA, Virgeen Stilwill of Spokane, WA and Loren (Jennifer) of Vancouver, WA. Arden and Paula are blessed with ten grandchildren: Darren, Tanya, Jered, Kelsey and Julia Chapple, Casandra Chapple-Self, Shawn and Eric Kopczick, Christopher Stilwill and Nikita (Stilwill) Henderson. Arden and Paula are great-grandparents to eleven individuals of the next generation: Dylan, Ashton, Taylor, Mason and Isaiah Kopczick; Charlotte, Briella and Jeffry Chapple; Juniper Self, Kairi Henderson, and Elijah Stilwill. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Pegasus Senior Living North for their dedication and support to Arden and Paula over the past four years. A visitation for friends and family will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA on September 10, 2020 at 3 pm with a vigil following at 5:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebraed at St. Thomas More Church on September 11, 2020 at 11 am. The family appreciates the kind heart-felt thoughts and prayers for Arden from many dear friends who we know would otherwise choose to attend these services, but due to the Covid virus situation may not attend in person. In lieu of giving flowers, the family suggests donations to KSPS public television, St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus, Lilac Services for the Blind or Hospice of Spokane. Please visit Arden's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
to leave a message of condolence.