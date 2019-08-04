Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arden N. EVENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EVENSON, Arden N. (Age 85) Arden passed away on July 19, 2019 from dementia. His family is happy that he is at peace, reunited with his wife, Helen, and in the arms of the Lord. Born November 18, 1933, Arden was a lifelong resident of Spokane, graduating from North Central High School. The son of Norwegian immigrants, he was proud of his Scandinavian heritage and his Lutheran faith. The only child of Bertha (Oiland) and Andrew Evenson, he was raised by his mother after his father passed when Arden was twelve. He felt lucky to have the extended Oiland family on Wild Rose Prairie while growing up. Arden was an active youth and adult member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. More recently he attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Spending many hours listening to the radio, the young Arden developed three great passionssports, music and collecting. Hockey Night in Canada introduced him to "his team", the Toronto Maple Leafs. His sports memorabilia included lots of programs from pro hockey and college football games of the '40s and '50s. Through his love of country western, country swing, and bluegrass he put together quite a collection. Arden met Helen Hunter on a blind date; they fell in love and married in 1955. Helen was a Montana native, and Arden quickly adopted it as his second home. Camp Evenson on the Bull River was a gathering point for friends and family. He was never happier than when his children and grandchildren were together there. Arden worked in the car business. First as a salesman for several dealerships and finally as the used car manager for Wendle Ford. Even after retiring, he liked to have coffee with old friends and talk about the business. Delivering for Sunset Florist was a great post-retirement job. Arden will be remembered as a man who seemed to know someone where ever he went, who worked hard to overcome difficult circumstances, made sacrifices to provide a better life for his children, and was "embarrassingly" proud of them and his grandchildren. He will be missed. He is survived by daughter Lori Alexander (Harold), Ian, Colin (grandson Bjorn), Ross, Katie, Genevieve; son Gunnar (Donna), Nels, Hannah; and son Paul (Marian), Wyatt, Josie. A memorial service will be held later this this fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8441 N. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA 99208.

