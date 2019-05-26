Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardith Olita McLAUGHLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McLAUGHLIN, Ardith Olita (Age 92) Ardith Olita McLaughlin, 92 years old, of Spokane Valley, WA, died on Saturday, May 11th at 8:33 P.M. at Ridgeview Assisted Living in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born in Coeur d'Alene, ID, on May 14, 1926. She was married to Lee Donald McLaughlin who preceded her in death in 2013. They were together for over 60 years. She is survived by her two sons, Cory McLaughlin of Springfield, WA, Gary McLaughlin of Stockton, CA, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Mike and Susan Brock and their extended families. Ardith loved to work in her yard and garden, and spent many vacations travelling and camping. She was also a professional beautician and owned her own beauty shop for several years. Both she and husband Lee loved animals and for a time they had a ranch near Lodi, CA with many different kinds of animals including horses and a llama. She would often sing to her poodle, Sadie, who would fall asleep in her lap like a baby. She always liked a good joke and was a very accomplished cook. Her favorite song was "Whispering Pines". She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3pm at Forest Cemetery, 1001 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814. English Funeral Chapel, Coeur d'Alene, ID.

