OVERBUST, Arlan Roy (Rover) Arlan Roy Overbust passed away peacefully on March 18th at the age of 84. He was an awesome father to four children, grandfather to four adoring grandchildren and great-grandfather to two girls who were the sparkle in his eye. Arlan was born on April 3rd, 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen where he was a four-sport letterman. There, he met the love of his life, Marty Goetz, and married her on September 4th, 1954. In 1956, they moved to Spokane on a whim, and fell in love with the area. Arlan started his career washing trucks at Safeway and over 40 years later, he ended a truck-driving career with "2 Million Accident-Free Miles Safe Driving Award." With his outgoing and engaging personality, he made many friends along the way. Arlan enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping with his family and friends but what he loved most was golfing with his buds, watching the Zags and March Madness. He is looking down from heaven now and laughing at his wife's picks. He was preceded in death by his young son, Johnny Dale. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marty, and his children Georgie (Bill), Sue (Rich), David (Jane) and Scott (Christy) as well as his grandchildren; Jessica (Jon), Ashley (Nick), Amanda and Kyle and great-grandchildren Blake and Zara. The celebration of his life will include a Rosary at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division on Thursday, March 28th at 6:00 and a Funeral Mass at Assumption Parish, 3624 W. Indian Trail on Friday, March 29th at 11:00. Reception to follow. While his official name is Arlan, all his family, friends and co-workers only knew him as Rover and his call sign "Overdrive." He will always be remembered as the life of the party, for his infamous storytelling and his endless love for his family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019