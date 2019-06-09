MADDUX, Arleda "Lee" (Age 74) Arleda "Lee" Maddux, passed away April 26, 2019 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle from a battle with pancreatic cancer. Arleda was a beautiful lady, kind and loving to all. Arleda was born to Vivian and Harry Statford and spent most of her life in Spokane, working at Zales in Northtown over 25 years with many customers becoming friends. She is also well remembered as a former owner of the Knights Diner when located on Division St. She is survived by her husband Dan Mollenhauer who jointly ran Bigelow Arbors Wedding Chapel; her sister, Karla Brustad; her children Shanna Storey, Marci Goodnough, Jory Mollenhauer, Greg Maddux, and Ambur Mollenhauer; her grandchildren Annika and Noelle Storey, Mason Goodnough, Dean Houle, Karissa Leal, Cydney Melville, Castor Feltes; and puppies BeBe and Bosley. She and Bosley cuddled each night. A memorial celebration will be held on June 16th, 2019 at 4pm open to family and friends at Bigelow Arbors Chapel, 7302 N. Palmer Rd., Spokane, WA. 99217.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019