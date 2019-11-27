JENNESKENS, Arlene J. Arlene J. Jenneskens (age 91) Of Worley, Idaho passed away November 24, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Arlene was was a teacher for 40 years and was retired from the Central Valley School District. She was also a longtime member of the Eastern Star. Her grandchildren were on of her great joys in life. She will be greatly missed. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Plummer, Idaho. Schanzenbach Funeral Home, Fairfield, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019