LEVITCH, Arlene (Age 85) Arlene Levitch was born on June 10, 1934 and passed away on September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold, who passed away June 9, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Oscar Hal Levitch and Jeff Levitch; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Arlene worked hand-in-hand with Harold through numerous business ventures, never leaving each other's side. A special thanks to her nephew, Trevor Levitch, who was her "man Friday" always there to help her in any way possible. Arlene and Harold are now together forever. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 1:00 pm at Mount Nebo Cemetery, 501 North Government Way, Spokane, WA. Following the gaveside service a reception will be held at Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019