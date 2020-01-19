Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Marie HENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENSON, Arlene Marie Arlene Marie Henson passed away on December 16, 2019 at her home in Deer Park, WA surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 1, 1930 to Roy and Marie (Anna Maria) Andersen in Winnetoon, Nebraska. Arlene attended grade school in Chewelah, WA and later moved back to Nebraska, graduating from high school in Hooper, Nebraska in 1949. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Henson in 2012. Arlene is survived by six children: Gary (Margie) Busch, Tim (Kim) Henson, Karen (Paul) Malone, Victoria (Bud) Mecham, Debbie (Charlie) Main, Gayle (Barry) Husfloen, brother Don (Ann) Andersen, sister-in-law Sandy (Ray) Setters, 18 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was the loving matriarch of a large and expanding family, and would light up with joy when she could hold one of her new grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and everyone loved to come to the big Sunday dinners when she and Jerry lived on the farm in Chattaroy. She made the most of all the years she and Jerry shared, farming and gardening in Chattaroy, managing their apartments in Spokane, water skiing on Deer Lake, golfing and entertaining during their years as "snowbirds" in Desert Hot Springs, CA and the golden last years in Deer Park. Arlene was a beautiful lady, always dressed elegantly with her red hair perfectly styled, jewelry in place and looking her very best. She was full of spunk and fire, and there was never a dull moment when grandma was around with her wry sense of humor, a raised eyebrow and comment of "Oh really" was never far away. She loved to be informed of the latest goings on of her family while enjoying a Mimosa with her granddaughters at family gatherings. She fought a long battle with cancer, showing her feisty spirit, she met each challenge with determination and never gave up. She was always polite and gracious to all those who cared for her. The family would like to thank CHAS of Deer Park, Cancer Care Northwest and Hospice of Spokane. Thank you also to all of our friends and family who visited and showed their love in these last months. A graveside service and reception to celebrate Arlene's life will be announced at a later date.

