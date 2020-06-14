PETERSON, Arlene Marie Arlene Marie Peterson nee Anderson, 84, of Spokane, WA passed away May 8, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on February 25, 1936. Arlene graduated from Lakeview High School in 1954 and received Masters of Education from Gonzaga Univesity. She was married to Jim Alderson in Chicago, IL. Together they raised five children. She later remarried Conrad Peterson of Kalispell, MT. She will be remembered as a loving mother and will be deeply missed. She is survived by James (Reynee) Alderson, Laura Alderson (Robert Kutyla), Maureen Alderson, Jennifer (Dave) Morasch, Quincy Alderson, and Renee (the late Norm) Goodman, sister of Arlene. She was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Marie Anderson. Arlene also leaves behind nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild to cherish her loving memory; William, Kristen, Gabe, Ali, Savanna, Kayla, Kyle, Whitney, Katelyn, great-grandchild Dempsey. The grandchildren will cherish the memory of their grandmother and she will be dearly missed by them. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Spokane in memory of Arlene Peterson.A very special thank you from our family to Family First Senior Care of Spokane. To leave an online condolence to Arlene's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.