BISCHOFF, Arley M. (Age 78) Arley Bischoff of Harrington passed away July 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born on March 8, 1941 in Odessa, WA to Matt and Mildred Bischoff. He grew up in Wilson Creek, WA and graduated from Wilson Creek High School in 1959. He later married Myrna Wraspir on October 17, 1959 in Odessa. Arley worked for the Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad for 30 years, as a machine operator. Arley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Myrna, his son Dion (Marlene) Bischoff, daughter DeVonne (Bill) Dougherty; along with four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Grant Bischoff and Nash, Indigo, and Avalon Dougherty. Three brothers, Kenneth (Janet), Nyal and Jerome (Laurie) Bischoff and one sister Elizabeth Webb, brothers-in-law Ronald Walker, Gary (Jeanette) Wraspir, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jacqueline Walker and brother, Francis Bischoff and niece Cynthia Wraspir. Arley enjoyed war history, antiquing, metal detecting, listening to music, writing letters and poetry and all things related to trains and railroading. He was a great carpenter and did beautiful finish work. Arley possessed a magnificent sense of humor, an incredibly generous soul and a very tender heart toward animals. His mental and physical fortitude along with his capacity for accomplishing back-breaking work was unrivaled, as was his stellar memory and very precise attention to detail. Burial services will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10:00am at the Bohemian Cemetery in Odessa, WA, following a Memorial Service at 12:00 (Noon) at the Harrington Community Church, Harrington, WA with Tony Hamilton, officiating. Memorials may be made to the Harrington EMT'S, PO 665, Harrington, WA 99134, the Harrington Opera House or Reardan Inland NW Rail Museum. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

