NIGRO, Rev. Armand M. S.J. March 28, 1928- September 27, 2019 Father Armand M. Nigro, S.J., long-time retreat director in the Pacific Northwest and professor of philosophy and theology at Gonzaga University, died September 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Jesuit Center, Los Gatos, California. He was 91 years old and celebrated 75 years in the Jesuit Order, 63 as a priest. He was a much sought after spiritual director and retreat presenter who lived a simple and holy life of great love for all he met. Fr. Nigro was born March 28, 1928 in the Minnehaha section of Spokane, a largely Italian immigrant neighborhood. After graduating from Gonzaga High School, he entered the Jesuit novitiate at Sheridan, Oregon, in 1944. His studies took him back to Spokane for an M.A. in philosophy, then to Alma College, Los Gatos, California, for theological studies, and finally to the Gregorian University in Rome for a doctorate in philosophy. He was ordained a priest in St. Aloysius Church, Spokane, in 1956. Prior to ordination, he taught at Holy Cross Mission in the lower Yukon River in Alaska, in charge of 65 Indian and Eskimo boys. Later, his priestly ministry centered on the university classroom, teaching philosophy or theology at Seattle University, Mount St. Michael's Seminary, Gonzaga University, and Kachebere Major Seminary in Malawi. In 1981 he established the Mater Dei Institute, now the Ministry Institute and Center for Spiritual Renewal at Gonzaga, supporting ministry in the church. The last fifteen years of his active ministry was as a retreat director and spiritual director for clergy, Religious, and laity in the Northwest and Alaska. In 2015 he moved to Los Gatos for a ministry of prayer. Fr. Nigro was predeceased by his parents Frank Nigro and Margaret Vecchio Nigro, and his sister, Sister Rose Marie Nigro, C.S.J.P. He is survived by many cousins. Rosary will be Friday, October 11, 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. both at St. Aloysius Church, 330 E. Boone Avenue, Spokane 99202, followed by burial at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Cemetery. Donations in memory of Father Nigro may be made to the Jesuits West Province of the Society of Jesus, P.O. Box 68, Los Gatos, CA 95031, or to a charity of your choosing. Online tributes can be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019

