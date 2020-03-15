|
ALLER, Armande Tevis (Age 94) Armande Tevis Aller, age 94, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Holy Family hospital in Spokane. Armande was born in Colon, Panama on May 13, 1925 to John and Gabrielle Tevis. Armande is preceded in death by her husband Bill of 65 years in 2011. Armande is survived by her sons, Stuart and Marshall (Julie) of Spokane. Armande had two grandchildren, Alicia Pavlica and Brandon Aller; and one great grandchild. Armande attended elementary and high school in Long Beach, CA. She met her husband Bill at UCLA. They were married February 23, 1946 and moved to Spokane in 1949, where they started their family. Armande finished her Bachelor's degree at Fort Wright College and Whitworth College in 1966. She taught elementary students in East Valley at Otis Orchards Elementary and Trent Elementary. She belonged to DAR Spokane Garry chapter, MOAA, Navy League, and Alpha Xi Delta. She volunteered at the VA hospital and chapel. Thank you to all the staff at Fairwood Memory Care for all they did for Armande. A Memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020