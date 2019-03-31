Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando STEFANI. View Sign

STEFANI, Armando (Age 97) Armando Stefani beloved father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully in his home March 6, 2019. He was born December 2, 1921 in Lussingrande, Italy (now Veli Losinj, Croatia). He was an apprentice to run his father's drug stores as a young man. This was cut short when he became a soldier in WWII and also a prisoner of war in Leipzig, Germany. After the war, the family had to relocate to within the new borders of Italy. During this time he met Alberta Dal Molin and they married in 1958. They emigrated to the United States and settled in Spokane, WA. Armando worked at Sacred Heart Medical Center for over thirty years and built a peaceful and lovely life in Spokane. A daughter, Isabella, was born. In 1990 Armando and Alberta moved to Federal Way, WA. following their daughter who married and settled there. They set new roots in the community and became grandparents of two boys, Cooper and Cole Doxon who they loved dearly. Armando was a talented carpenter. He remodeled and made additions to his homes, and could fix anything including electrical problems. He was an avid reader in two languages and played the piano and accordion but never had a lesson. He was very patient and kind. He always had a smile on his face. He was a very faithful and spiritual man. He had great strength of character, yet was humble. We always knew we were greatly loved. He led his family in the way of faith and right way of living. His example we hope to live up to. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alberta in 2014, and by two brothers Mons. Cornelio Stefani and Luciano Stefani. He will be greatly missed and is survived by his daughter, Isabella Doxon, son-in-law Mark Doxon, grandchildren Cooper and Cole Doxon, brother Ezio Stefani (NY) and sister Anita Della Valentina (Italy) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held March 19, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Federal Way, WA. The family asks that Masses be celebrated and Rosaries prayed in his honor as Armando requested.

