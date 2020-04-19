Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arne R. BECK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BECK, Arne R. Arne R. Beck passed away on April 7th, 2020, in his home in Clayton, Washington, at 89 years of age. Arne was born on December 5th, 1930, to Marjorie and Jake Beck and was raised in Greenacres, Washington, graduating in 1948 from Central Valley High School. Arne married Ruthi Berglund, July 29th, 1949, and established a home in Pasadena Park, where they raised two sons, Lanny and Gary. Arne worked for Sullivan Paving Co. in Spokane in the early 1950s through 1963. He then worked for Les Peak Paving Co. in Sandpoint ID until 1972, at which time he and Ruthi went into full time farming on their Clayton farm, which they purchased in 1968 and raised cattle, horses, and hay. The "farm" was a family gathering place for many years for Lanny (Connie) and Gary (Becky) and nine grandchildren for holidays and weekend projects. Ruthi passed away from cancer in the year 2000, after which he married Elizabeth Campbell in 2001. They, along with their two daughters, Arneth and Baye, carried on the farm operations until Arne passed. Arne delighted in working on the farm, raising a variety of animals, and haying with Elizabeth, Arneth and Baye. Arne lived a very active and full life, which included racing cars, boating, fishing, hunting, bowling, both water and snow skiing, as well as being a member of the Spokane Sheriff's Posse. In every activity in which he was involved, Arne gave a 100% effort. He professed Jesus as his Lord and Savior in the 1970s. Arne is survived by his wife Elizabeth and daughters, Arneth and Baye (Jeff Holt), his son, Lanny (Connie), and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Jake, his brother Kenneth Paulson, his first wife Ruthi, and his son, Gary (Becky). His love and compassion for his family and friends will surely be missed. Arne was definitely a "one of a kind."

