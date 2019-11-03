JOIREMAN, Arnold Arthur (Age 84) Arnold Joireman age 84, passed away October 29th, 2019 in Spokane, Wash-ington. Arnie was born in Leola, South Dakota, on November 4th, 1934 to Alfred and Lydia Joireman. His family moved to Spokane in 1937. He attended Cooper Elementary and graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. After high school he joined the US Marine Corps. Later he attended Eastern Washington State College (EWU), where he earned a degree in business. In 1961 he married Janet Stippel. They had three children. Arnie is preceded in death by his parents and his brother LeRoy. He is survived by his wife of 58 years; His children Barbara (Floyd) Pagarigan, Michael (Lauren) Joireman, Gregory (Bridget) Joireman; his grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Joshua, Annie, Beth and Ben Joireman; his brothers James (Gloria) and Gerald Joireman and many extended family members. Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 8th at Assumption Catholic Church (3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.) at 11:00 am. Lunch reception following.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019