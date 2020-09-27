WINT, Arnold Harvey "Arnie" (Age 74) Arnie passed away peacefully at his home in Greenacres, WA September 21, 2020 with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. Arnie was born to Harold and Julia Wint May 24, 1946 in Tacoma, WA. Arnie grew up in the Rockford area and graduated from Freeman High School in 1965. Arnie was drafted into the United States Army right out of high school. Arnie served with the 506th Transportation Company in Germany, and the 501st Transportation Company and the 11th Armored Calvary in Vietnam. Arnie was honorably discharged in January 1967 and returned home "just in time for the Superbowl" where his lifelong favorite team, the Green Bay Packers, won Superbowl I. After returning from Vietnam, Arnie stayed with his sister Delores in Kellogg, ID where she fixed him a hamburger every morning for breakfast because he missed them so much and he never wanted to see rice again. Arnie worked at the Bunker Hill Mine and Smelter Complex to earn enough money to return to Spokane and attend college. He earned his Associates from Spokane Community College. While in Kellogg, Arnie met the love of his life, Sharon, after being introduced by mutual friends. They married April 15, 1969. Arnie enjoyed hunting and camping with his father, brothers and nephews with many commenting, "I love it when Arnie goes with us because we always eat good!" In June 2000, Arnie received a lifesaving liver transplant from the University of Washington and has lived his life to the fullest extent possible ever since. Though Arnie worked tirelessly his entire life as a chef, he truly enjoyed cooking for friends and family as well as for the Men's Breakfast at Valley Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Spokane Valley, where he served as an active member for 35 years. Since retiring, Arnie has been able to enjoy traveling with his daughter and son-in-law and revisited many of the areas he had previously traveled as well as enjoyed new destinations. Arnie especially enjoyed breakfasts and outings with friends, regular visits with "The Grand Girls" Grace and Leah, and his weekly visits with his sister Delores, who, knowing Arnie's sweet tooth took the opportunity to bake some of Arnie's favorite treats; she always spoiled her little brother. In the last two days of his life, Arnie was grateful for the opportunity to say goodbye to his family and friends and eat some of his favorite foods. Arnie is survived by his sister Delores Marie Wing; his brother Harold John Wint Jr.; his daughter Julie Anne Baker, son-in-law Kevin Paul Baker and son Jeffrey David Wint. He was preceded in death by his father Harold John Wint Sr.; his mother Julia Ruby Wint (Oberg); his brother Gary William Wint; and his wife of 49 years, Sharon Yvonne Wint (Hurst). The family would like to thank Arnie's community of Whispering Pines for their support and friendship these last three years. To Sunshine Home Health for their excellent nursing and physical therapy staff over the last six months as well as Horizon Hospice, who supported Arnie and his family in his final few days. Mostly we want to especially thank all of the nurses, doctors and staff at the Mann-Grandstaff Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Spokane, who provided Arnie with excellent care and service and helped him have the greatest quality of life possible! Arnie will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Terrace by his wife Sharon. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held.



