MEYER, Arnold Arnold Meyer a longtime resident of Greenacres, Washington passed away peacefully on October 29th at Sunshine Memory Care. He is survived by his daughter Darlene Meyer and son Ray Meyer of Spokane Valley; granddaughters Alicia Lenderman, Sabrina Page, Cassie Meyer and Ashley West; grandson Raymond Meyer; and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Rhoda Meyer and daughter Janice Page. Arnold worked at Kaiser Aluminum for 32 years. After retiring from Kaiser, Arnold had a successful rotavating business tending to many gardens in the Spokane Valley. Arnold loved planting a garden every year and took pride in taking care of his yard. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 12pm to 4pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home.



