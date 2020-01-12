Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold N. PETERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETERSON, Arnold N. Arnold N Peterson, age 97, of Spokane, WA passed away on January 6, 2020. Born March 9, 1922 in Spokane, WA to Swedish immigrant parents, August Johan Peterson and Emma Christina Peterson. Arnold lived in the Spokane area most of his life and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Arnold had many job experiences including machinist, milkman and realtor. His Christian faith and his family were the center of his life. He married Jessie Franklin in 1944 and enjoyed the family life until Jessie's passing in 1996. They were blessed with four children: Judy Shaw, Bob Peterson, Shirley Robbins and Peggy Kettleson. His daughter Judy preceded him in death. Arnold married Phyllis Davison and they enjoyed many years together until Phyllis's death in 2015. Arnold is loved and will be missed by his children, three sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life service to honor Arnold will be held at the Communitas Church at the Central Lutheran Church building at 512 S. Bernard St., Spokane, WA on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Union Gospel Mission would be appreciated.

PETERSON, Arnold N. Arnold N Peterson, age 97, of Spokane, WA passed away on January 6, 2020. Born March 9, 1922 in Spokane, WA to Swedish immigrant parents, August Johan Peterson and Emma Christina Peterson. Arnold lived in the Spokane area most of his life and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Arnold had many job experiences including machinist, milkman and realtor. His Christian faith and his family were the center of his life. He married Jessie Franklin in 1944 and enjoyed the family life until Jessie's passing in 1996. They were blessed with four children: Judy Shaw, Bob Peterson, Shirley Robbins and Peggy Kettleson. His daughter Judy preceded him in death. Arnold married Phyllis Davison and they enjoyed many years together until Phyllis's death in 2015. Arnold is loved and will be missed by his children, three sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life service to honor Arnold will be held at the Communitas Church at the Central Lutheran Church building at 512 S. Bernard St., Spokane, WA on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Union Gospel Mission would be appreciated. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020

