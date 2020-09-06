SCHELLENBERG, Arnold Nickoles Arnold Schellenberg passed peacefully away, with his wife by his side, on August 27, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1943 in Watrous, Saskatchewan, the tenth child of Jacob and Elizabeth (Kroeker) Schellenberg. Arnold's mother died when he was two, but he was lovingly cared for as a child by his older sisters, and later by his stepmother, Albertina. Growing up on the family farm, Arnold learned the value of hard work early. He liked farm chores a good deal better than schoolwork. A strong and sturdy boy at 13, Arnold left school to help his dad, who relied on Arnold more and more as his older siblings matured and left home for their own lives and careers. Along with his brother Henry, Arnold purchased the farm when their dad retired and operated it as a dairy farm for several years. Few small farms are entirely self sustaining and the Schellenberg enterprise was no exception. Arnold took on a variety of outside jobs and found his true calling when he was hired to run heavy equipment and maintain roads for the Watrous municipality. Although he continued to farm, the sound of a diesel engine called to him. Over the course of time, Arnold owned and operated a number of construction companies. He built roads, reservoirs, earthen dams, and completed many private and public projects all over Saskatchewan. In 1990 he moved to Washington State where he formed his own excavation companies, the latest of which was Schellenberg Earthworks. He was never happier than when running his equipment and probably the only person who ever thought it was impossible to retire without a road grader, backhoe, and dump truck. Arnold truly loved music. Whether singing, dancing, whistling, or just listening, he always had a song in his head and a tune is it in his heart. He met his wife, Gwen, in 2009, when singing karaoke at Sweet ole Bob's in the Spokane Valley. They sang harmony and went dancing twice a week for as long as Arnold was able, and listened to music together every day for the rest of his life, even when COVID-19 restrictions forced them to visit through window of his care facility. Arnold's love for family was deep and wide. Even though his work often kept him far from home they were always on his mind. Arnold was predeceased by his siblings: Louise, Erna, Neila, Peter, John, Henry, and Ernie. He is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Schellenberg, his siblings, Katie Weibe, Frieda (Delbert) Erb, Anne Schellenberg, and Abe Schellenberg, his children, Neal (Suzanne) Schellenberg, Dennis (Tenielle) Schellenberg, and Rhonda (Mike) Shinn, who all loved him. His stepchildren Janis (Randy) Gradwell, and Tod (Mariah) Hunter, who adored him, and Gwen's children Alicia, Danielle, and Josh (Mallory) McMillen, and Meridith (Chris) Williams, who thought he was the best thing that ever happened to their mother. Arnold also leaves behind a large, lively, and loving group of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arnold was a man of quiet wisdom who listened more than he talked. He believed in God. He valued hard work and honesty. He loved his family. He was slow to speak, slow to judge, and he believed in second chances. He was a wonderful man and he will be missed. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff of Windriver Place, who cared for Arnold with such kindness for the last two years. Any gatherings in his honor will be planned after coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.



