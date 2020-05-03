Arrah C. (Keszler) McGINN
McGINN, Arrah C. Arrah (Keszler) McGinn, born 1932 in Zap, North Dakota to Herman and Lydia Keszler. She moved with her family to Spokane WA. In 1951, and attended North Central High School. Arrah worked for the phone company for 22 years until she retired in 1991. She was preceded in death by her parents, older brother Arnold Keszler and his wife Fern, and older sister Doris Wallender. She is survived by her son Duane Sipe and wife Donna, two grandchildren Shannon and Stacey, three great- grandchildren Autumn, Ashley and Beau including many nieces and nephews. Mom will be deeply missed. Services will be at Holy Cross at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
