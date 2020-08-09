LEMLEY, Arthilyn Yvonne Arthilyn "Art" was born in Spokane WA on September 22, 1926 to Charles and Gladys Stinger. Art grew up in Spokane and graduated from Rogers High School. During her high school years, Art spent many hours at the Roller Rink and actually met her future husband, Gene Howard, there. Art and Gene were married in Spokane on December 10, 1945. They made their home in Spokane. Art and Gene had two children, James Wyatt "Jim" Howard and Arthilyn Gene "Genie" Howard Dolan. Art became widowed in 1982 when Gene died. She married Virgil Lemley in 1987 until his death in 1996. In her later years Art loved to travel. She took cruises to Hawaii and Alaska and even took a trip to Australia! Art was preceded in death by her husbands, her son and her brother and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Genie, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



