1/1
Arthilyn Y. "Art" LEMLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEMLEY, Arthilyn Yvonne Arthilyn "Art" was born in Spokane WA on September 22, 1926 to Charles and Gladys Stinger. Art grew up in Spokane and graduated from Rogers High School. During her high school years, Art spent many hours at the Roller Rink and actually met her future husband, Gene Howard, there. Art and Gene were married in Spokane on December 10, 1945. They made their home in Spokane. Art and Gene had two children, James Wyatt "Jim" Howard and Arthilyn Gene "Genie" Howard Dolan. Art became widowed in 1982 when Gene died. She married Virgil Lemley in 1987 until his death in 1996. In her later years Art loved to travel. She took cruises to Hawaii and Alaska and even took a trip to Australia! Art was preceded in death by her husbands, her son and her brother and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Genie, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved