Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur "Dale" BRODERIUS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRODERIUS, Arthur "Dale" Arthur "Dale" Broderius born July 2, 1937 in Colville, WA. to Clayton and Hattie Irene Broderius. Dale lived in Northport, WA. and was a graduate from Northport High School. In his younger years Dale helped his dad and brother run a dairy farm supplying milk to Northport called the "Den-Dale Dairy". Dale married the love of his life Irene in 1957 and they have been happily married for the last 63 years. Dale started his working career with Carney Pole Co. in Northport and got the job by using his boat to gather up lost logs on the Columbia River, returning them to Carney Pole. In 1965 Dale and Irene moved to the Spokane Valley as Dale was promoted to Plant Manager for Carney Pole in Spokane. Dale and Irene had four children, Ken, Heidi, Chris (2016) and Mike. During this time Dale had a hugely successful stock car racing career as he won many races and season championships in the 60s driving the #1 C car at the Interstate Fairgrounds. He was known as "Buckskin Broderius" for his racing suit was made out of hides from deer and elk. In 1973 Carney closed their doors and Dale was forced to find a new career. He moved his family to Airway Heights, WA. where Dale's Wood Specialties was founded. Dale used his knowledge and skills to develop a very successful and profitable business making turned logs, docks, beams, benches and signs. Dale's first assignment was supplying the turned logs for Expo '74 of which there are still a few left. You can also see his extensive work at places like Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks. Dale had a passion for bowling, farming, fishing and hunting. Dale was an outstanding bowler winning many tournaments and trophies. He was a farmer raising livestock, planting and sowing his own fields. He enjoyed fishing on the west coast in his custom boat all rigged out for salmon, as well as hunting with his horses in the Blue Mts. for elk. Dale loved his Northport property, a home ground where he enjoyed being with his old friends, telling stories and just being Dale. Dales life and legacy will be remembered by many as he was a friend to everyone and was always willing to help in anyway he could. Dale is survived by his wife Irene, his sons Ken (Katie), Mike (Tami), daughter Heidi, his four grandchildren, Meghan, Nick, Ashley, Jacob, his brother Dennis (Carol) and nieces and nephews. Please join us in a celebration memorial service for Dale to be held at the Shriners Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., Spokane, WA. 99224 on Saturday, April 18, at 11:00 am.

BRODERIUS, Arthur "Dale" Arthur "Dale" Broderius born July 2, 1937 in Colville, WA. to Clayton and Hattie Irene Broderius. Dale lived in Northport, WA. and was a graduate from Northport High School. In his younger years Dale helped his dad and brother run a dairy farm supplying milk to Northport called the "Den-Dale Dairy". Dale married the love of his life Irene in 1957 and they have been happily married for the last 63 years. Dale started his working career with Carney Pole Co. in Northport and got the job by using his boat to gather up lost logs on the Columbia River, returning them to Carney Pole. In 1965 Dale and Irene moved to the Spokane Valley as Dale was promoted to Plant Manager for Carney Pole in Spokane. Dale and Irene had four children, Ken, Heidi, Chris (2016) and Mike. During this time Dale had a hugely successful stock car racing career as he won many races and season championships in the 60s driving the #1 C car at the Interstate Fairgrounds. He was known as "Buckskin Broderius" for his racing suit was made out of hides from deer and elk. In 1973 Carney closed their doors and Dale was forced to find a new career. He moved his family to Airway Heights, WA. where Dale's Wood Specialties was founded. Dale used his knowledge and skills to develop a very successful and profitable business making turned logs, docks, beams, benches and signs. Dale's first assignment was supplying the turned logs for Expo '74 of which there are still a few left. You can also see his extensive work at places like Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks. Dale had a passion for bowling, farming, fishing and hunting. Dale was an outstanding bowler winning many tournaments and trophies. He was a farmer raising livestock, planting and sowing his own fields. He enjoyed fishing on the west coast in his custom boat all rigged out for salmon, as well as hunting with his horses in the Blue Mts. for elk. Dale loved his Northport property, a home ground where he enjoyed being with his old friends, telling stories and just being Dale. Dales life and legacy will be remembered by many as he was a friend to everyone and was always willing to help in anyway he could. Dale is survived by his wife Irene, his sons Ken (Katie), Mike (Tami), daughter Heidi, his four grandchildren, Meghan, Nick, Ashley, Jacob, his brother Dennis (Carol) and nieces and nephews. Please join us in a celebration memorial service for Dale to be held at the Shriners Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., Spokane, WA. 99224 on Saturday, April 18, at 11:00 am. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close