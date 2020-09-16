KRELL, Arthur Ian Arthur Ian Krell was raised in New York then followed his parents to Los Angeles. While working in the hotel industry at the Century Plaza Hotel, he met Donna Guy. After numerous attempts, she finally accepted a date when he asked her to see Johnny Mathis at the Greek theater. The date started with dinner at his parents house and after she helped clear the table, his mother asked her to marry her son. She was obviously surprised and declined her proposal, but two years later they were married on December 30, 1967. They were married for 53 years and raised two children, Julie and David. Julie became an ER doctor and married Dean Hall has a nine-year-old grandson, Quinn and David lived until the age of 20. Art loved life. No one was a stranger to him. He volunteered for many organizations including as a chaperone for the Ferris high school choir, Ham on Regal, Second Harvest Food Bank, Shiba, TaxAid and was a Shrine clown for many years. He loved contributing his time and support and loved meeting new people everywhere he went. He will be truly missed and not forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to his favorite charity, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.



