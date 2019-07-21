Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Lewis MORRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORRIS, Arthur Lewis Republic lost an icon this past week with the passing of "the Merry-go-round Man", beloved by a generation of children as he brought the magic of the carousel to their special events. Arthur Lewis Morris was born in Chewelah, WA on November 28, 1928, to Victor L. Morris and Georgia Buck Morris, the oldest of seven children. He attended eight years of grade school with a perfect attendance. He graduated high school in Chewelah where he was an outstanding three sport athlete. He continued his love of sports for another thirty years, as a high school and college referee. Art got his first taste of the business world at age 15 when the owner of the service station where he worked was drafted into WWII and left Art and a bus driver in charge. During his working career, he went into auto sales and maintenance and managing parts houses; culminating his career as owner/manager of Morris Chevrolet Dealership and owner of Morris Petroleum Chevron Distributorship. In 1950 he moved to Brewster, WA where he had a job setting up the parts department for a new car dealership. In December 1951 he married Opal Shiflett. In September 1951 he volunteered for induction into the Army and was accepted into Army Counterintelligence. He was assigned to Camp Rucker and later to Anniston, Alabama where he was an office manager in charge of assigning back ground investigation for the 3rd Army. His daughter, Georgia, the first of five children, was born there. After his hitch in the service he moved the family back to Brewster. In 1977 he married Nancy Drey Anderson. He purchased Morris Petroleum and they each ran a business and were active on main street. Art grew up believing that you should give back to your community. Wherever he lived he served on city councils and boards. Republic was no exception. He became active on the board of the local hospital during the years when it faced a crisis and was almost shut down. He was most proud of the Helipad and the building of San Poil Plaza Subsidized Senior Housing, which were accomplished during his term. He was a member of the Washington State Auto Dealers, serving two years as the state president. He was a forty-year member of Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, serving as Sr. Warden for nearly 30 years, a position that included landscaping and general maintenance, and he was often seen out in the yard raking and watering plants. In later years, he and Nancy together spearheaded the restoration of the local antique merry-go-round, bringing it back to its original glory. To house it, they raised $450,000 for a 5500 sq. ft., debt-free community building, which now bears the Morris name. More recently, he and Nancy have been active in his church's ministry to provide a Senior Center where our local seniors can gather for exercise, socialization and education. Art knew how to be a good friend and neighbor. He knew who needed a driveway plowed, and who just needed someone to stop by and say hello. He was generous with his time and talent. Art died quietly on July 15, 2019 in the hospital that he once fought to save, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Nancy, at home; Children Georgia Thomas, Republic, Arthur E. Morris, Spokane, Mildred Harbison (Geary), Kalama, WA, Pamela Morris, Republic, WA and Raymond Morris, Snohomish, WA; stepdaughters Tamara Anderson, Phoenix, AZ, Jacalyn Morris (Art), Spokane Valley, WA, and Tina Noble (Lance), Cusick, WA; siblings George Morris, Waterville, OR, Hollis Morris (Kara), Kennewick, WA, AnnaMae Jennings (Jim), Burien, WA, Velma Churchill, Spokane Valley, WA, Charles Morris (Jerri), and Rosa Nett (Jim), Deer Park, WA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Morris Merry-go-round Pavilion, Ferry County Fair Grounds on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Luncheon will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ferry County Hospital or Merry-go-round Friends, Box 607, Republic, WA.

