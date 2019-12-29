Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Otis "Jinx" COSTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COSTER, Arthur Otis "Jinx" (Age 83) October 30, 1936 - December 1, 2019 After a long, valiant battle with his health, Arthur, more affectionately known as Jinx, passed on into the loving arms of Jesus on December 1, 2019. He was a true cowboy through and through. He loved to dance, worked hard, played hard and had many spellbinding stories to tell about his life as a heavy equipment operator, Alaska rodeo operator, bull rider, truck driver, including being a pioneering truck driver on the ice road in Alaska. Jinx was born in Sheridan, Wyoming and grew up in Usk, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, George Coster; mother, Rosella Bemis; step-father Otto Bemis; sister, Betty Pickerel and brother Roy "Bud" Bemis. He is survived by his loving partner, Arlene; sisters: Joy Flint and Veneta Johnson; children: Bob (Gale) Davis, Peg (Tilden) Smith, Rick Davis, Pam (Bob) Aurand, Lisa Coster, Luanne (Rick) Beatty and Gary Coster; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many loving relatives and special friends. Thanks to all who showed your support for Jinx with your love, time, encouragement and prayers. He will be sorely missed until we see him again in the great round-up in Heaven. A Memorial Service is being planned with a tentative date of May 9, 2020 in the Newport, WA area.

