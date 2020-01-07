Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arva Ann MONROE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MONROE, Arva Ann Arva Ann Monroe, 96, passed away Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at Fairwood Assisted Living in Spokane, Washington. She was born in Bovill, Idaho on November 17, 1922 to Paul and Emma Eggett and lived in Elk River, Idaho until an eventual move to Moscow, Idaho and then to Spokane, WA. Arva married Earl Thomas Monroe September 2, 1941 and they had three sons, Jimmy, Brent (Nancy) and Kevin (Nancy). She had three grandchildren: Ryan Monroe (Genevieve), Erin Bryan (Ben), and Craig Monroe (Gabby) and five great-grandchildren; June Bryan, Beck Bryan, Donovan Monroe, Roman Monroe and Joshua Monroe. Arva was preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Jimmy and sister Pauline Hall. Arva's many talents included creating beautiful wedding cakes, sewing, quilting, decorating and any kind of craft you can imagine. When it came to gardening, she had a love for getting her hands in the soil and a green thumb, which resulted in her beautiful gardens. Arva made holidays memorable for everyone with her amazing talent in the kitchen. Her family and friends will have life-long memories of those gatherings. Arva was a homemaker, but also worked at various businesses in Elk River over the years such as the drug store, grocery store, greenhouse, and served on the election board for over 40 years. She loved Elk River and the outdoors, and she spent a great deal of time fishing, huckleberry picking, walking, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing well into her later years. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was her priority. A graveside service for Arva will be held at a future date, yet to be determined, in Moscow, Idaho.

